Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) vs. Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) Head-To-Head Analysis

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) and Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG – Get Rating) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Astra Space and Apollo Strategic Growth Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astra Space N/A -44.59% -31.53% Apollo Strategic Growth Capital N/A -15.61% 0.76%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Astra Space and Apollo Strategic Growth Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astra Space 1 0 1 0 2.00 Apollo Strategic Growth Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Astra Space presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 61.81%. Given Astra Space’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Astra Space is more favorable than Apollo Strategic Growth Capital.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Astra Space and Apollo Strategic Growth Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astra Space N/A N/A -$257.78 million ($1.06) -2.92 Apollo Strategic Growth Capital N/A N/A $6.20 million N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.2% of Astra Space shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.0% of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 36.6% of Astra Space shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Astra Space has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apollo Strategic Growth Capital has a beta of -0.04, indicating that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Astra Space Company Profile (Get Rating)

Astra Space, Inc. designs, tests, manufactures, launches, and operates space products and services. The company also designs, tests, manufactures, and operates propulsion modules to enable satellites to orbit in space. Its customers primarily include satellite operators, satellite manufacturers, government agencies, and defense prime contractors. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH III (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in August 2020. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

