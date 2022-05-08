Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Issues Earnings Results

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Appian had a negative net margin of 24.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.17%. The firm had revenue of $114.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of APPN stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,158,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,700. Appian has a twelve month low of $42.18 and a twelve month high of $149.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -34.43 and a beta of 1.76.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.09 per share, with a total value of $4,688,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 428,000 shares of company stock worth $21,823,990. Corporate insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Appian by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Appian by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Appian by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Appian during the 4th quarter valued at about $721,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Appian by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 7,949 shares during the period. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on APPN. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Appian in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Appian in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Appian from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Appian has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.14.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

