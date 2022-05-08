Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) will post $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.50. Apple Hospitality REIT posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $2.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Apple Hospitality REIT.
Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 2.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share.
APLE stock opened at $16.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 1.06. Apple Hospitality REIT has a one year low of $13.83 and a one year high of $18.69.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.16%.
In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Howard E. Woolley bought 1,670 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $29,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,405,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,398 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 31.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,872,000 after acquiring an additional 120,248 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 130,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 85,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,172,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,909,000 after acquiring an additional 71,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.
Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE)
- Nasdaq Stock is a Buy the (Deep) Dip Opportunity
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.