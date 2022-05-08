Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) will post $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.50. Apple Hospitality REIT posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $2.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Apple Hospitality REIT.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 2.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APLE. TheStreet lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

APLE stock opened at $16.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 1.06. Apple Hospitality REIT has a one year low of $13.83 and a one year high of $18.69.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.16%.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Howard E. Woolley bought 1,670 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $29,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,405,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,398 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 31.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,872,000 after acquiring an additional 120,248 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 130,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 85,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,172,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,909,000 after acquiring an additional 71,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

