AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.96 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.98. AptarGroup posted earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full-year earnings of $4.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AptarGroup.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. The business had revenue of $844.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.02 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AptarGroup from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.00.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $128,648.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 11.1% in the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 10,174 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 61,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 169,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,754,000 after buying an additional 22,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 24,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATR traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,948. AptarGroup has a 52 week low of $109.55 and a 52 week high of $158.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.20%.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

