Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 153.40% and a negative net margin of 1,566.45%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

Shares of ARDX stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,245,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,431,016. The stock has a market cap of $116.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.84. Ardelyx has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $2.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Ardelyx by 215.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 80,070 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Ardelyx by 93.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 15,703 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ardelyx by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 76,160 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ardelyx during the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Ardelyx by 16.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 298,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 42,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARDX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Ardelyx in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Ardelyx from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ardelyx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.84.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD)on dialysis, or hyperphosphatemia.

