argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($4.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.08) by $0.72, MarketWatch Earnings reports. argenx had a negative net margin of 75.69% and a negative return on equity of 22.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.81) EPS.
NASDAQ:ARGX traded down $3.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $316.43. 482,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,021. The firm has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.42 and a beta of 1.11. argenx has a 52-week low of $248.21 and a 52-week high of $356.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.85.
Several brokerages have weighed in on ARGX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of argenx from €350.00 ($368.42) to €370.00 ($389.47) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, argenx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.83.
argenx Company Profile (Get Rating)
argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on argenx (ARGX)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.