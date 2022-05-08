Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) PT Set at €6.30 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) has been given a €6.30 ($6.63) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.36% from the stock’s previous close.

AT1 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.26) price objective on Aroundtown in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.00 ($6.32) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €7.20 ($7.58) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.26) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €7.25 ($7.63) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aroundtown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €6.71 ($7.06).

Shares of ETR:AT1 opened at €4.62 ($4.86) on Friday. Aroundtown has a 1 year low of €4.43 ($4.66) and a 1 year high of €7.16 ($7.53). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €5.15 and a 200 day moving average price of €5.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion and a PE ratio of 8.72.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

