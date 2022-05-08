Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ascential plc (LON:ASCL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 453.33 ($5.66).
ASCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($5.87) target price on shares of Ascential in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Ascential from GBX 500 ($6.25) to GBX 450 ($5.62) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on Ascential from GBX 450 ($5.62) to GBX 430 ($5.37) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.50) target price on shares of Ascential in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.
In other Ascential news, insider Mandy Gradden sold 6,216 shares of Ascential stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.18), for a total transaction of £20,823.60 ($26,013.24).
About Ascential (Get Rating)
Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Digital Commerce, Product Design, Marketing, and Retail & Financial Services.
Featured Stories
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ascential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.