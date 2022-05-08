Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ascential plc (LON:ASCL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 453.33 ($5.66).

ASCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($5.87) target price on shares of Ascential in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Ascential from GBX 500 ($6.25) to GBX 450 ($5.62) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on Ascential from GBX 450 ($5.62) to GBX 430 ($5.37) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.50) target price on shares of Ascential in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other Ascential news, insider Mandy Gradden sold 6,216 shares of Ascential stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.18), for a total transaction of £20,823.60 ($26,013.24).

Ascential stock opened at GBX 297.60 ($3.72) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56. Ascential has a 1-year low of GBX 287.20 ($3.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 456.80 ($5.71). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 332.41 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 368.83.

Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Digital Commerce, Product Design, Marketing, and Retail & Financial Services.

