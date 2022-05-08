Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) Posts Earnings Results

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $3.91 million for the quarter.
Astra Space stock opened at $3.09 on Friday. Astra Space has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $16.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.06.
ASTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Astra Space in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Astra Space from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.
Astra Space Company Profile (Get Rating)
Astra Space, Inc designs, tests, manufactures, launches, and operates space products and services. The company also designs, tests, manufactures, and operates propulsion modules to enable satellites to orbit in space. Its customers primarily include satellite operators, satellite manufacturers, government agencies, and defense prime contractors.
