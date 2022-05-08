Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $3.91 million during the quarter.

ASTR stock opened at $3.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.06. Astra Space has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95.

Get Astra Space alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bleichroeder LP increased its position in Astra Space by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Astra Space in the third quarter worth $26,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Astra Space in the third quarter worth $35,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Astra Space in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Astra Space in the third quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Astra Space from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Astra Space in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Astra Space Company Profile (Get Rating)

Astra Space, Inc designs, tests, manufactures, launches, and operates space products and services. The company also designs, tests, manufactures, and operates propulsion modules to enable satellites to orbit in space. Its customers primarily include satellite operators, satellite manufacturers, government agencies, and defense prime contractors.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Astra Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astra Space and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.