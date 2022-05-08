Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,672.28% and a negative return on equity of 103.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share.

ATRA stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,192,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.92. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $20.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.39.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 2,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $36,092.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jakob Dupont sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 7,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 8,145 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on ATRA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.17.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

