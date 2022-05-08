Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $122.25.

ATO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $101,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATO. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $375,224,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,905,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,456,896,000 after purchasing an additional 987,165 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,884,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,971,000 after purchasing an additional 921,239 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,037,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,726,000 after purchasing an additional 613,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,245,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,073,378,000 after purchasing an additional 455,162 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $114.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Atmos Energy has a 1 year low of $85.80 and a 1 year high of $122.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.48.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 50.56%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

