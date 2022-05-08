Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $122.25.

ATO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $101,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 2,090.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATO opened at $114.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.69 and a 200-day moving average of $106.04. Atmos Energy has a one year low of $85.80 and a one year high of $122.96. The company has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.56%.

About Atmos Energy (Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

