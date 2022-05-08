AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

AOCIF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on AutoCanada from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. CIBC increased their target price on AutoCanada from C$46.00 to C$46.50 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Scotiabank increased their target price on AutoCanada from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded AutoCanada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS AOCIF opened at $22.49 on Friday. AutoCanada has a 1-year low of $21.66 and a 1-year high of $47.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.17 and its 200-day moving average is $28.30.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

