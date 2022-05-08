Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.80% and a negative net margin of 6,098.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share.
Shares of Autolus Therapeutics stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.84. 269,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,729. Autolus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $8.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.78.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on AUTL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autolus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.
Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.
