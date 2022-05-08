Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.80% and a negative net margin of 6,098.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share.

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.84. 269,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,729. Autolus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $8.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.78.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AUTL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autolus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUTL. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. 61.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

