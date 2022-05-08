AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Expected to Post Earnings of $5.68 Per Share

Analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) will post earnings of $5.68 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AutoNation’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.90 and the lowest is $5.12. AutoNation reported earnings per share of $4.83 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full year earnings of $21.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.80 to $24.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $19.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.50 to $21.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AutoNation.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.53. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 59.93%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. AutoNation’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AN shares. Truist Financial raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.86.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $8,254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,294,550 shares in the company, valued at $959,011,669. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 98,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total transaction of $12,353,087.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,072,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,208,423.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 432,709 shares of company stock valued at $47,964,300. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in AutoNation by 18.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,294,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,594,000 after purchasing an additional 204,865 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,166,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,345,000 after acquiring an additional 495,490 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 745.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 769,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,950,000 after acquiring an additional 678,780 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 163.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 672,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,553,000 after acquiring an additional 417,243 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 617,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,138,000 after acquiring an additional 304,243 shares during the period. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoNation stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.82. The stock had a trading volume of 817,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,634. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.14. AutoNation has a 12-month low of $88.32 and a 12-month high of $133.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.13.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

