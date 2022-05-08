AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Announces Earnings Results

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 93.21% and a negative net margin of 126.12%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:AVEO traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.31. The company had a trading volume of 373,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,631. The company has a market capitalization of $148.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.17. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $7.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Get AVEO Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVEO shares. Jonestrading started coverage on AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVEO. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 899,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after buying an additional 198,693 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 66,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 14,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,096 shares in the last quarter. 52.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC, HCC, immunologically cold tumors, and CCA.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.