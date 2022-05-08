Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.39 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $2.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.51. Avery Dennison reported earnings per share of $2.25 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full year earnings of $9.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.63 to $9.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.22 to $11.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.23. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.50% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AVY shares. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,010,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,452,701,000 after buying an additional 382,261 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,923,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,736,000 after buying an additional 37,281 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 17.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,166,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,475,000 after purchasing an additional 329,447 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,524,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,200,000 after purchasing an additional 17,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,783,000 after purchasing an additional 98,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

AVY stock traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.34. 387,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.93. Avery Dennison has a 52-week low of $156.51 and a 52-week high of $229.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 31.16%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

