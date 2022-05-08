AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported -0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.14 by 0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of 71.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 68.67 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.43) earnings per share.

Shares of AvidXchange stock traded up 0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 8.14. 4,056,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,192,903. AvidXchange has a twelve month low of 6.50 and a twelve month high of 27.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 8.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of 13.54.

Get AvidXchange alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on AVDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AvidXchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on AvidXchange in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on AvidXchange from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on AvidXchange from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on AvidXchange in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 19.27.

In other news, insider Michael Praeger acquired 69,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 7.11 per share, for a total transaction of 494,145.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AvidXchange stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) by 80.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,624 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AvidXchange were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

About AvidXchange (Get Rating)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.