Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) versus Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Critical Review

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Rating) and Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.7% of Retractable Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 49.5% of Retractable Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Avinger shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Retractable Technologies and Avinger, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Retractable Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Avinger 0 0 2 0 3.00

Avinger has a consensus target price of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 873.28%. Given Avinger’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Avinger is more favorable than Retractable Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Retractable Technologies has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avinger has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Retractable Technologies and Avinger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retractable Technologies 29.76% 70.02% 32.11% Avinger -171.88% -117.96% -48.53%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Retractable Technologies and Avinger’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Retractable Technologies $188.38 million 0.66 $56.06 million $1.63 2.31 Avinger $10.13 million 1.40 -$17.41 million ($4.66) -0.56

Retractable Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Avinger. Avinger is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Retractable Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Retractable Technologies beats Avinger on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Retractable Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Retractable Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. It offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes. The company distributes its products through general line and specialty distributors, as well as through international distributors; and a direct marketing network. Retractable Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, Texas.

Avinger Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avinger, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures. The company's lumivascular products comprise Lightbox imaging consoles, as well as the Ocelot family of catheters, which are designed to allow physicians to penetrate a total blockage in an artery; and Pantheris, an image-guided atherectomy device that allows physicians to precisely remove arterial plaque in PAD patients. In addition, its first-generation chronic total occlusion (CTO)-crossing catheters, Wildcat and Kittycat 2, which employs a proprietary design that uses a rotational spinning technique allowing the physician to switch between passive and active modes when navigating across a CTO. Further, the company develops IMAGE-BTK for the treatment of PAD lesions below-the-knee. It markets and sells its products to interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists. Avinger, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

