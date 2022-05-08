AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €34.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

AXA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €34.00 ($35.79) price objective by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 49.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CS. Barclays set a €29.00 ($30.53) price objective on shares of AXA in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group set a €27.60 ($29.05) price objective on shares of AXA in a report on Thursday, February 24th. HSBC set a €32.60 ($34.32) price target on shares of AXA in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.20 ($33.89) target price on shares of AXA in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.50 ($32.11) price target on shares of AXA in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of CS opened at €22.80 ($23.99) on Friday. AXA has a 12-month low of €22.13 ($23.29) and a 12-month high of €27.69 ($29.15). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €25.44 and its 200 day moving average price is €25.95.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

