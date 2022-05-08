Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $48.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.37 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 44.41% and a negative return on equity of 16.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS.
Shares of Axonics stock traded down $4.24 on Friday, hitting $48.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,233,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,813. Axonics has a one year low of $42.37 and a one year high of $79.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.53 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.26.
In other Axonics news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $570,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $2,641,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,691 shares of company stock worth $8,451,811. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.
AXNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Axonics from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Axonics in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Axonics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Axonics in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.17.
Axonics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Axonics (AXNX)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.