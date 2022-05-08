BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for BancFirst’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the lowest is $1.01. BancFirst posted earnings per share of $1.45 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full year earnings of $4.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $5.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $5.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BancFirst.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 38.27%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BANF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on BancFirst in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered BancFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of BANF stock opened at $83.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.99. BancFirst has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $86.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 29.75%.

In other news, Director William Scott Martin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $194,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $1,640,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in BancFirst by 18.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 11,086 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BancFirst during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 39.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 22.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 68.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after buying an additional 54,601 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

