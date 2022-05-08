Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.42. Bank of Hawaii reported earnings per share of $1.68 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full year earnings of $5.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 35.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

BOH stock opened at $74.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.15 and its 200-day moving average is $84.29. Bank of Hawaii has a 1 year low of $73.88 and a 1 year high of $95.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.13%.

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total value of $483,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 115,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,707,000 after buying an additional 29,804 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 54,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,488,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,659,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

