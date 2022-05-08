Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BDRFY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €105.00 ($110.53) to €107.00 ($112.63) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €110.00 ($115.79) to €106.00 ($111.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €76.00 ($80.00) to €81.00 ($85.26) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($89.47) to €88.00 ($92.63) in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OTCMKTS:BDRFY opened at $19.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.44. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.36.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1001 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.