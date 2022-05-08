Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.00.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on BDRFY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €105.00 ($110.53) to €107.00 ($112.63) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €110.00 ($115.79) to €106.00 ($111.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €76.00 ($80.00) to €81.00 ($85.26) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($89.47) to €88.00 ($92.63) in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.
OTCMKTS:BDRFY opened at $19.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.44. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.36.
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.
