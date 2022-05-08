Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3,537.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BLWYF shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Bellway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Bellway from GBX 3,885 ($48.53) to GBX 3,870 ($48.34) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Bellway from GBX 4,380 ($54.72) to GBX 3,390 ($42.35) in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Bellway from GBX 3,524 ($44.02) to GBX 3,351 ($41.86) in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BLWYF opened at $34.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.69. Bellway has a one year low of $34.21 and a one year high of $46.40.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

