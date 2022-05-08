Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Beyond Air’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.22). Beyond Air also reported earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beyond Air will report full year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($1.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.57). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Beyond Air.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beyond Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beyond Air currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.70.

In other news, Director Robert Carey bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.71 per share, for a total transaction of $134,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 567,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,806,737.33. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 43,685 shares of company stock worth $293,447 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Beyond Air during the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Beyond Air during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Beyond Air during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Beyond Air in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Beyond Air during the third quarter worth $155,000. 21.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XAIR opened at $6.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $184.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of -0.40. Beyond Air has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $16.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.67.

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) generator and delivery systems. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn; acute viral pneumonia, including COVID-19; bronchiolitis and nontuberculous mycobacteria lung infections; and solid tumors.

