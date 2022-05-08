Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.59% and a negative net margin of 568.71%.

Shares of NASDAQ BCYC traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.44. 708,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,046,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a current ratio of 12.65. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $19.99 and a 52-week high of $62.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.80.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCYC. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 424.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. 71.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCYC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Bicycle Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bicycle Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.08.

About Bicycle Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.