Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.59% and a negative net margin of 568.71%.
Shares of NASDAQ BCYC traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.44. 708,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,046,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a current ratio of 12.65. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $19.99 and a 52-week high of $62.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.80.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCYC. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 424.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. 71.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Bicycle Therapeutics
Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.
