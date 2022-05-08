Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$2.52 Per Share

Analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) will announce ($2.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($3.59) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.65). Biohaven Pharmaceutical reported earnings per share of ($4.21) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of ($8.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.23) to ($6.85). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.83) to ($1.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($3.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $190.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.54 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 441.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.62) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biohaven Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.27.

Shares of BHVN stock opened at $90.25 on Friday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $65.24 and a fifty-two week high of $151.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 14.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,791 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $5,404,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $4,785,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 40.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $1,531,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

