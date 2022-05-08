BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. BlackRock TCP Capital posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow BlackRock TCP Capital.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 66.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TCPC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.92.

Shares of TCPC opened at $13.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $804.74 million, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.50. BlackRock TCP Capital has a one year low of $12.71 and a one year high of $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Financial Advisors Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $425,000. Ares Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,121,000. NTB Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 17,707 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the period. 24.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

