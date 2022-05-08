BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) & Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Head to Head Analysis

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Rating) and Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

Get BlackSky Technology alerts:

This table compares BlackSky Technology and Planet Labs PBC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackSky Technology N/A -469.15% -77.07% Planet Labs PBC N/A -60.83% -19.82%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for BlackSky Technology and Planet Labs PBC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackSky Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Planet Labs PBC 0 0 4 0 3.00

Planet Labs PBC has a consensus price target of $10.38, suggesting a potential upside of 120.28%. Given Planet Labs PBC’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Planet Labs PBC is more favorable than BlackSky Technology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.8% of BlackSky Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.3% of Planet Labs PBC shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Planet Labs PBC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BlackSky Technology and Planet Labs PBC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackSky Technology $34.08 million 4.84 -$245.64 million N/A N/A Planet Labs PBC $131.21 million 9.62 -$137.12 million N/A N/A

Planet Labs PBC has higher revenue and earnings than BlackSky Technology.

Summary

Planet Labs PBC beats BlackSky Technology on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

BlackSky Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackSky Technology Inc. provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operations of satellite and ground systems to commercial and government customers worldwide. The company processes a range of observations from its constellation, as well as various space, internet-of-things, and terrestrial based sensors and data feeds. Its products are used in government defense and intelligence; commercial, construction, and industrial; and catastrophe, climate, and environment applications. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

Planet Labs PBC Company Profile (Get Rating)

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems. It serves agriculture, mapping, forestry, and finance and insurance, as well as federal, state, and local government bodies. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackSky Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackSky Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.