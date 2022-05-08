Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating) to post ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Bluejay Diagnostics’ earnings. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bluejay Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.05) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bluejay Diagnostics.

Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on BJDX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bluejay Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Dawson James began coverage on Bluejay Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director Douglas Clark Wurth purchased 60,000 shares of Bluejay Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.09 per share, with a total value of $65,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 95,500 shares of company stock worth $100,275 over the last three months.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bluejay Diagnostics stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Bluejay Diagnostics at the end of the most recent quarter. 45.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BJDX traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.26. The company had a trading volume of 185,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,046. Bluejay Diagnostics has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $6.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.09.

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc, a diagnostic company, develops and markets patient products for triage, diagnosis, and monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony Fluorescence Immuno-analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge Library, which includes reagents and components.

