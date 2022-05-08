BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.44 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.59. BOK Financial reported earnings of $2.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full year earnings of $6.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.61 to $6.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.72 to $8.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BOK Financial.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.68). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 29.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS.

BOKF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $107.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

In other BOK Financial news, EVP Marc Maun sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total value of $101,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOKF. George Kaiser Family Foundation boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 3,207,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,388,000 after purchasing an additional 310,870 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BOK Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $30,435,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,351,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,551,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,933,000 after purchasing an additional 112,726 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in BOK Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $5,165,000. 39.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOKF opened at $86.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.37. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.36. BOK Financial has a 1 year low of $77.65 and a 1 year high of $120.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.32%.

BOK Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BOK Financial (BOKF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.