Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Brady’s earnings. Brady posted earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brady will report full year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.40 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Brady.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Brady had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Brady’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Brady from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brady from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

In other Brady news, VP Russell Shaller acquired 10,000 shares of Brady stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.50 per share, with a total value of $435,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 31,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 8,739 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brady by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 343,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,360,000 after purchasing an additional 142,696 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brady by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Brady by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 799,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,820,000 after purchasing an additional 292,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brady by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 78.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BRC opened at $45.54 on Thursday. Brady has a 1 year low of $41.69 and a 1 year high of $61.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is 35.16%.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials, printing systems, RFID and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

