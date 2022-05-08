Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.22 Billion

Brokerages predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) will announce $2.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.32 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.14 billion. Brighthouse Financial posted sales of $2.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will report full-year sales of $8.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.46 billion to $9.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.19 billion to $9.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Brighthouse Financial.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $1.72. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BHF. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.20.

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $52.11 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $40.03 and a 52-week high of $62.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -26.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,229,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $796,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 8,931 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 376,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,511,000 after acquiring an additional 102,160 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

