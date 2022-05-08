Brokerages Anticipate Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Will Announce Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Analysts expect Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Albemarle’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.15. Albemarle posted earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 51.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full year earnings of $6.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $6.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $10.77. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Albemarle.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.75. Albemarle had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ALB shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Albemarle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.67.

In other Albemarle news, insider Netha N. Johnson purchased 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $187.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,078.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Kent Masters purchased 5,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $190.80 per share, with a total value of $999,982.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded up $5.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $242.41. 2,320,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a PE ratio of 101.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.55. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $152.58 and a 52-week high of $291.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.39%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

