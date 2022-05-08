Brokerages Anticipate Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Will Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Brokerages expect Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $0.72. Blackbaud posted earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Blackbaud.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.09). Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $257.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

BLKB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Blackbaud from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

NASDAQ BLKB opened at $53.36 on Friday. Blackbaud has a 52-week low of $51.07 and a 52-week high of $86.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -666.92, a P/E/G ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.69 and a 200-day moving average of $68.55.

In other news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 4,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $275,990.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,654.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $189,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,239 shares of company stock valued at $999,518 in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLKB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the 4th quarter worth about $33,174,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Blackbaud by 230.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,898,000 after buying an additional 374,999 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Blackbaud by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,133,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,427,000 after buying an additional 284,769 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Blackbaud by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 598,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,244,000 after buying an additional 179,513 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Blackbaud by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 688,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,398,000 after buying an additional 139,372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

