Brokerages Anticipate Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dril-Quip’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.08). Dril-Quip posted earnings per share of ($0.53) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 75.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dril-Quip will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.17). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dril-Quip.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.12). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 31.58%. The company had revenue of $83.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. Dril-Quip’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DRQ shares. Tudor Pickering cut Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.71.

NYSE:DRQ opened at $30.94 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.19. Dril-Quip has a 1 year low of $18.17 and a 1 year high of $41.23.

Dril-Quip announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 11.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Dril-Quip news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $184,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 101,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,750,351.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald M. Underwood sold 3,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $121,901.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRQ. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 52,113.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,036,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,449 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,172,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,074,000 after acquiring an additional 568,190 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 517.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 440,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after acquiring an additional 369,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,955,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $117,198,000 after acquiring an additional 326,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the fourth quarter valued at $5,386,000. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

