Brokerages Anticipate Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

May 8th, 2022

Equities analysts expect Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNRGet Rating) to announce $1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Equinor ASA’s earnings. Equinor ASA reported earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 140.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Equinor ASA will report full year earnings of $5.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.72. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Equinor ASA.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNRGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.14. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. HSBC upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Equinor ASA from 315.00 to 330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. SEB Equities raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.02 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.52.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the third quarter worth $11,367,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 172.5% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 56,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 35,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

EQNR stock opened at $35.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.01. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $18.44 and a fifty-two week high of $39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.73%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Earnings History and Estimates for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

