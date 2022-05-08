Brokerages Anticipate Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.62 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) to announce $3.62 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Equitable’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $3.69 billion. Equitable posted sales of $3.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Equitable will report full year sales of $14.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.34 billion to $15.04 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $15.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.57 billion to $15.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Equitable.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EQH shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Equitable from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equitable from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equitable presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.10.

In other news, insider Nick Lane sold 25,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $810,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $915,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,449 shares of company stock valued at $4,958,188 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 714.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Equitable in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000.

Shares of EQH stock opened at $29.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.49. Equitable has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.15%.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

