Brokerages Anticipate Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Will Post Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) to post $1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Lindsay’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.79. Lindsay reported earnings of $1.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full year earnings of $4.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $6.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. Lindsay had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $200.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Lindsay’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lindsay in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Lindsay news, insider James Scott Marion sold 1,945 shares of Lindsay stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.01, for a total transaction of $283,989.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,965.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Lindsay by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LNN opened at $128.46 on Friday. Lindsay has a 1 year low of $118.28 and a 1 year high of $179.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.03 and a 200-day moving average of $144.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

