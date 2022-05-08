Brokerages Anticipate Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Monopar Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Monopar Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Monopar Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.67). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.86). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Monopar Therapeutics.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03).

Several research firms have commented on MNPR. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monopar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 25th.

MNPR opened at $2.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.36. Monopar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $6.98.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Monopar Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,410 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Monopar Therapeutics worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

About Monopar Therapeutics

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.

