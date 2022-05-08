Brokerages Anticipate Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) to Post -$6.92 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBRGet Rating) to report earnings of ($6.92) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($4.39) and the lowest is ($8.45). Nabors Industries posted earnings of ($18.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 61.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full-year earnings of ($30.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($31.08) to ($29.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($13.80) to $4.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBRGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($14.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.98) by ($3.62). The company had revenue of $543.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.96 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 59.04% and a negative net margin of 29.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($23.82) EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $132.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $175.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 518,376 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,187,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $114,525,000 after purchasing an additional 86,696 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 144,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,958,000 after purchasing an additional 84,007 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,236,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,868,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NBR opened at $152.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.87. Nabors Industries has a one year low of $65.58 and a one year high of $207.67.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)

