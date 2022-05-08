Brokerages Anticipate Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) to Announce $0.49 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.75. Neurocrine Biosciences reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $5.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Neurocrine Biosciences.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.21). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $310.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NBIX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $114.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.13.

In other news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $1,391,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 208,697 shares in the company, valued at $19,358,733.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 10,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $1,018,409.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,229,708.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,743 shares of company stock valued at $4,232,771 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,986,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,871,000 after buying an additional 34,237 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,180,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,888,000 after buying an additional 176,500 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 52.9% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,885,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,241,000 after buying an additional 652,772 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,423,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,253,000 after buying an additional 67,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,377,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,360,000 after buying an additional 235,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NBIX traded down $5.73 on Friday, reaching $79.55. 1,094,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,754. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.49 and a beta of 0.70. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $71.88 and a 12 month high of $108.01.

About Neurocrine Biosciences (Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.