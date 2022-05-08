Brokerages Anticipate Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stronghold Digital Mining’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is ($0.06). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stronghold Digital Mining will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $1.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $2.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Stronghold Digital Mining.
Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.55).
SDIG stock opened at $3.10 on Thursday. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $35.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.08.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the first quarter worth $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. 27.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Stronghold Digital Mining
Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
