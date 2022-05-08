Brokerages Anticipate Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Will Post Earnings of $1.98 Per Share

Analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) will report $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Sixteen analysts have made estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.97 to $3.25. Teck Resources posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 288.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full year earnings of $8.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.82 to $12.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $11.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Teck Resources.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The business’s revenue was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS.

TECK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

TECK opened at $39.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.59. The firm has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.13. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $44.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,072,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Teck Resources by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,883,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,261,000 after buying an additional 1,687,245 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in Teck Resources by 240.5% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 62,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 44,264 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $472,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teck Resources (TECK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.