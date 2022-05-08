Brokerages Anticipate Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Viasat’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the highest is $0.23. Viasat posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 154.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Viasat will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to $1.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Viasat.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.07). Viasat had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $719.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.03 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VSAT shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Viasat from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Viasat from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Viasat in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSAT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Viasat during the 4th quarter worth $29,243,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Viasat by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,078,298 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $334,733,000 after acquiring an additional 554,089 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Viasat by 240.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,084 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,382,000 after acquiring an additional 317,286 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Viasat by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,623,487 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,408,000 after acquiring an additional 267,074 shares during the period. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Viasat during the 4th quarter worth $6,071,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VSAT opened at $39.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.97 and a beta of 1.18. Viasat has a 1-year low of $36.20 and a 1-year high of $68.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.89.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

