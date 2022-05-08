Brokerages Anticipate Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Waste Management’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.30. Waste Management reported earnings per share of $1.27 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full-year earnings of $5.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.77. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.97. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. lowered Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total transaction of $452,812.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,233.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,013 shares of company stock valued at $16,222,631 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Waste Management by 1.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 193,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Waste Management by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Waste Management by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in Waste Management by 269.4% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 12,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $3.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.78. 1,933,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,799,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Waste Management has a twelve month low of $136.97 and a twelve month high of $170.18. The company has a market cap of $67.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 57.27%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

