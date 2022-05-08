Brokerages Expect Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to Post $2.30 EPS

Analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) will report $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Align Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.47. Align Technology posted earnings of $3.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full year earnings of $10.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $13.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $13.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.45 to $16.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Align Technology.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.14. Align Technology had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 17.51%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALGN. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $600.00 to $440.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Align Technology from $575.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $578.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $280.41 on Friday. Align Technology has a twelve month low of $270.37 and a twelve month high of $737.45. The company has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $406.62 and its 200 day moving average is $525.60.

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 6,700 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $298.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,174,602.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 32.7% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 74 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

