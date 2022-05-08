Brokerages Expect Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) to Post -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) to report ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Avalara’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Avalara reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 500%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Avalara will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Avalara.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $204.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVLR. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Avalara from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Avalara in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Avalara from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.81.

Shares of AVLR stock opened at $78.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.35 and a beta of 0.94. Avalara has a twelve month low of $67.59 and a twelve month high of $191.67.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 6,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total transaction of $599,773.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $159,295.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,687 shares of company stock worth $4,605,674 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Avalara by 30.5% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 24,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Avalara in the first quarter valued at approximately $655,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Avalara by 18.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Avalara in the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Avalara by 52.4% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

